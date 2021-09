Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 10:57 Hits: 6

Addressing the climate crisis requires more than commitments from national governments and advances in renewable energy. Unless meaningful action is taken to decarbonize traditional hard-to-abate sectors like steel and commercial aviation, we will have little chance of keeping global temperatures at a safe level.

