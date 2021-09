Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 04:10 Hits: 9

Bundestag parliamentarians are paid by the state so that they do not need a second job. But many still find ways to make an additional income — that is now being significantly restricted.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-election-how-much-money-do-bundestag-mps-get/a-59197052?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf