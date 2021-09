Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 06:49 Hits: 6

Thousands of British gas stations ran dry on Monday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210927-uk-petrol-stations-run-dry-as-truck-driver-shortage-sparks-hoarding