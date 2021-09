Category: World Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 08:13 Hits: 9

BERLIN (Reuters) - A majority of voters in Berlin wants city hall to expropriate major landlords such as Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen to help reduce rents in the German capital, provisional referendum results showed on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/27/berliners-vote-to-expropriate-large-landlords-in-non-binding-referendum