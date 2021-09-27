The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Trump's Big Lie gets bigger; Derek Chauvin appeals conviction

In the news today: Donald Trump was back on the rally trail this weekend, delivering a steady stream of absurd and dangerous lies to an adoring (and gullible) Georgia crowd. He also really hates Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for not overthrowing democracy in the state last November to declare Trump the winner.

Elsewhere, former police officer Derek Chauvin has filed an expected appeal asking that his murder conviction be overturned. Chauvin was found guilty of killing George Floyd while detaining him by kneeling directly on Floyd's neck until Floyd died.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Breaking from his refrain of lies, Trump says Abrams 'might' make a better governor than Kemp

Derek Chauvin files for appeal after murdering George Floyd

Republicans' silence on memo that proves Trump's Big Lie was a lie is deafening—and telling

Nearly one in four people in the U.S. still struggle with food insecurity, poll shows

Hobby Lobby's Museum of the Bible forced to give Iraq back prized stolen religious artifact

Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: Story rescues and venerable Open Threads

365 Days of Climate Awareness 47 - Physical Properties of Ocean Water

Also trending from the community:

The documents are revealing their "electors swap" scheme

The supply chain is way more complex than you think it is and it's way more messed up than you know

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2054535

