Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 16:51 Hits: 11

The center-left Social Democrats are ahead of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc by 1%, according to initial projected results. In such a tight race, the possibilities for a coalition are still unclear.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-votes-projections-give-social-democrats-narrow-lead/a-59313269?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf