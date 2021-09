Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 17:51 Hits: 12

Much of Germany has seen vaccination rates slow. The state of Bremen, however, has seen an impressive vaccine uptake. A dispatch from the north of the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-smallest-state-bremen-leads-vaccination-drive/a-59316768?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf