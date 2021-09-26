The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Human rights concerns on the rise as local miners in DR Congo grapple with foreign mining companies

Human rights concerns on the rise as local miners in DR Congo grapple with foreign mining companies Tensions between local miners and foreign mining companies have been rising in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Videos shared online have shown soldiers beating men for trespassing on mining concessions, and Congolese employees of foreign mining companies report mistreatment. We spoke to Richard Ilunga, the human rights director for the NGO Afrewatch, about the risks local miners face while they try to make a living.

