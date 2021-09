Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 14:42 Hits: 13

France's Julian Alaphilippe retained his men's road race title at the cycling world championships after attacking relentlessly in the finale of the 268.3 km ride between Antwerp and Leuven on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210926-france-s-julian-alaphilippe-retains-cycling-world-championship-s-road-race-title