Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 23:32 Hits: 2

A Russian court has sentenced five Jehovah’s Witnesses to between six and six-and-a-half years in prison in the latest crackdown on the religious group that is banned in the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-jehovahs-witness-prison-/31477091.html