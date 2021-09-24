The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

150 Migrants Rescued From the Mediterranean Are Taken to Greece

Category: World Hits: 2

150 Migrants Rescued From the Mediterranean Are Taken to Greece

On Friday, the the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker "Aristofanis rescued about 150 migrants whose boat was drifting south of the Peloponnese peninsula in Greece.

RELATED: 

Greeks Mourn Left-Wing Composer and Activist Theodorakis

The tanker crew saw their wooden boat when it was leaking about 70 nautical miles southwest of the Schiza islet.

The tanker crew alerted the authorities and rescued virtually all of the passengers, some 150 people, as reinforcements arrived. It finally docked in the Paleochora port in Crete.

During the rescue, a woman fell into the sea and so far has not been found. A Coast Guard patrol boat, an Air Force, and a Navy helicopter are still exploring the area in an attempt to locate her.

The origin of the shipwrecked boat and the nationalities of the passengers are still unknown. According to local sources, the migrants wanted to reach Italy.

As a matter of fact, Greece is one of the most popular entry points to the European Union for those fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. This country is sadly known for the poor living conditions experienced by migrants in refugee camps.

A few days ago a large detention camp for migrants and asylum seekers was opened in Somos, one of the islands where most of them land. This camp has been widely contested for its military-style barbed wire nets and advanced surveillance systems.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/150-Migrants-Rescued-From-the-Mediterranean-Are-Taken-to-Greece-20210924-0012.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version