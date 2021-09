Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 01:11 Hits: 3

Suriname's 60-year-old vice president, Ronnie Brunswijk, recently played a continental competitive match for the club he owns. CONCACAF has banned him, and the two teams, over "integrity issues."

