Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 10:36 Hits: 6

Swiss same-sex couples have won the right to marry after voters overwhelmingly backed its legalization in a referendum. The vote was brought about by conservative politicians opposed to LGBTQ+ marriages.

