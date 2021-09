Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 10:53 Hits: 8

Authorities have deactivated an unexploded bomb after evacuating several hundred locals. Voters in the neighborhood had been warned not to go out and vote during the operation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-election-2021-wwii-bomb-stalls-voting-in-wuppertal/a-59314096?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf