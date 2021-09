Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 12:34 Hits: 2

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday urged Germans to give her would-be successor Armin Laschet the vote to shape Germany's future, in a last-ditch push to shore up his beleaguered campaign 24 hours before Germans vote. All throughout his campaign, the conservative candidate had to build up popularity to face his left-wing opponent Olaf Scholz.

