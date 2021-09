Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 12:47 Hits: 8

Five Palestinian gunmen were killed in shootouts with Israeli security forces during a sweeping West Bank arrest operation cracking down on the Islamic militant group Hamas on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210926-israeli-troops-kill-five-palestinian-gunmen-in-west-bank-clash-with-hamas