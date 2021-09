Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 12:07 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Two localities in Pahang, Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Mai, Jerantut and Kampung Inoi, Rompin (Orang Asli Pinggiran village) will come under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting from Tuesday (Sept 28) to Oct 11. Read full story

