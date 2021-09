Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 16:54 Hits: 2

The Washington National Cathedral has chosen Kerry James Marshall, a renowned Black artist, to design new stained-glass windows to replace former ones that featured Confederate imagery. The cathedral seeks to correct a “false narrative of what America once was.”

