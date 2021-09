Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 09:45 Hits: 2

Many aspects of cryptocurrencies are baffling, not least the success of a joke like Dogecoin. But El Salvador’s recent adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the US dollar is perhaps the strangest and potentially most worrying example of all.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/el-salvador-dangers-of-adopting-bitcoin-as-legal-tender-by-jeffrey-frankel-2021-09