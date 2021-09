Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 03:10 Hits: 7

Euphoria is spreading among the Social Democrats. Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has a good chance to succeed Angela Merkel and he's out wooing voters with big promises. Sabine Kinkartz hits the road with his campaign.

