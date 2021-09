Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 03:10 Hits: 8

Embattled Christian Democrat Armin Laschet is rallying support for his campaign to replace Angela Merkel. After several gaffes in his campaign, few chances remain to turn round his fortunes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/armin-laschet-the-german-conservatives-embattled-chancellor-candidate/a-57092183?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf