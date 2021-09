Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 03:49 Hits: 7

At the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hit out at France for opposing the deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali, and slammed the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-roasts-west-over-mali-afghanistan-pullout/a-59312190?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf