Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 09:21 Hits: 8

Four Palestinian gunmen were killed in an arrest operation targeting a Hamas cell in West Bank, Israel's military said. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the Hamas operatives were planning an imminent attack on Israel.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israeli-forces-kill-4-palestinians-in-west-bank-raids-against-hamas/a-59313717?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf