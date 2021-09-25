The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Who is out to get the judge in charge of Lebanon port explosion probe?

Category: World Hits: 2

Who is out to get the judge in charge of Lebanon port explosion probe? Political pressure and an intense smear campaign have targeted for several weeks Tarek Bitar, the Lebanese judge in charge of the probe into the August 2020 Beirut port blast – stepping up a gear with threats from a senior Hezbollah official. In the eyes of some victims’ family members, this suggests Bitar’s investigation is pointing in the right direction.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210925-who-is-out-to-get-judge-in-charge-of-lebanon-port-explosion-probe

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version