Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 09:38 Hits: 8

Britain will issue up to 10,500 temporary work visas to lorry drivers and poultry workers to ease chronic staff shortages, the government announced Saturday, in a U-turn on post-Brexit immigration policy.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210926-britain-to-issue-up-to-10-500-temporary-visas-to-ease-chronic-staff-shortages