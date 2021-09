Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 10:03 Hits: 10

TOKYO (Reuters) - Contenders to become Japan's next prime minister called on Sunday for more support for education, with one, Sanae Takaichi, saying she wanted to extend existing financial support for families to include children in high school. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/26/japan-pm-contenders-press-for-government-support-for-education