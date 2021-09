Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 10:09 Hits: 8

PASIR PUTEH (Bernama): The government will soon announce the terms and conditions of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) set up to investigate issues related to the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/09/26/govt-to-announce-terms-and-conditions-for-tabung-haji-rci-soon