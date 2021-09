Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 09:05 Hits: 2

The diplomacy surrounding the recent agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States left much to be desired, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson should now lead efforts to mollify the French. But this should not be the last agreement between like-minded powers to counter Chinese aggression.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/aukus-submarine-deal-response-to-chinese-aggression-by-chris-patten-2021-09