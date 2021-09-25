'Looking for a party's soul to steal': Georgia GOP official lambastes Trump -- comparing him to Satan

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 17:47 Hits: 4

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) lambasted former President Donald Trump in a blistering CNN op-ed published on Friday, September 24. According to Duncan, the former president is comparable to the devil "looking for a party's soul to steal."

Referencing the hit rock song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" by Charlie Daniels, Duncan expressed concern about Trump's upcoming rally in the Peach state this weekend. He believes the Republican Party could have a chance of success for the 2022 primary, but he also acknowledged that his party "is not out of the woods."

Although Duncan is a strong supporter of conservative values, he made his disdain for Trump quite clear.

"This weekend, former President Trump is hosting a rally in my neck of the woods," Duncan wrote. Alluding to Satan, Duncan added, "If the legendary Southern rocker Charlie Daniels were still with us today, his hit song could be re-written as, 'A president went down to Georgia; he was looking for a party's soul to steal.'"

Daniels' lyrics depict the work of a desperate devil making his way down to Georgia to collect citizens' souls. However, the devil ultimately falls short of his goal when a better musician beats him at a fiddle-playing contest. The consequence of the devil's loss is the forfeit of a soul.

According to Duncan, Trump "continues to be painfully comfortable peddling his baseless conspiracy theories of widespread election fraud. Last week, he fired off a disjointed and juvenile letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to 'decertify' the results of the election."

Duncan went on to share the real reason why he believes Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. Although the disgraced former president has perpetuated a twisted lie about the election being stolen from him as a result of widespread voter fraud, Duncan argues otherwise.

The top-ranking Georgia official added that if "we are all being honest with one another, Trump did not lose because of voter fraud or his conservative policies. Biden is sitting in the White House today because voters grew tired of Trump's erratic behavior, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."

As some Trump supporters brace for his arrival in Georiga, Duncan noted what should be expected of him. "When Trump comes to Georgia this weekend, expect him to re-package his "greatest hits" and once again hijack our great state for his own selfish agenda. It might make for good theater, but it is setting back the conservative movement."

He also warned Republicans of what could happen if they continue down the same path allowing Trump to lead the way. Duncan said, "If we keep it up, we are looking at another four years of President Biden calling the shots."

He concluded, "Just as the Republican Party cannot withstand re-litigating the losing battles of the past, America cannot afford another four years of Biden and crew. There is no limit to the damage they can inflict."

