Category: World Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 05:07 Hits: 8

Officials said at least three people were killed and several more injured in the state of Montana as seven cars of Seattle-bound train went off the rails.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-amtrak-train-derails-with-over-150-people-on-board/a-59312278?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf