Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021

Germany goes to the polls today in one of the most unpredictable elections in its recent history. Angela Merkel's conservatives led by Armin Laschet and the centre-left Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz are in a tight race for her crown as she prepares to leave the political stage after 16 years wielding the reins of power.

