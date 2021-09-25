Connect! Unite! Act! Do you have an heirloom you treasure?

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 22:20 Hits: 7

Some items are passed down from generation to generation. They have real value. As we all noticed from Hobby Lobby, some people decide to take history from others or buy it out from under them with the money and resources they have on hand . Some families only have stories, traditions, meals, and recipes to pass down from their parents and grandparents through time. Some have music, dance, and art. Wedding dresses can be passed down as well as wedding rings. Cufflinks and pictures on the wall. Holding on to some of these items gives us a chance to talk to others about who we are, what we value, and where we want to go. The best part? We don’t need to deny others the right to their own past and history to celebrate our own. That’s a lesson a few people—see the photo—could learn all about.

Passing down an heirloom is a tradition that can have meaning and give us emotional support when we need it:

Family heirlooms are precious belongings passed down through your family from generation to generation. The sad part is, most family heirlooms are usually stored in basements or garages, instead of being put on display. If you’re lucky enough to inherit a family heirloom, you should put it on display. It will not only serve as decoration in your house but will also hold sentimental value for you. An heirloom doesn’t even have to be something really old, it can be anything your parents or grandparents passed down to you.

Political tradition is a significant heirloom

Heirlooms don’t have to be physical. Many heirlooms exist around much more personal matters. Being born into a faith, with stories and traditions, can reflect an heirloom of tradition. In the same way, coming from a tradition of belief in the values of others can be an heirloom you pass down—and, when you break from the tradition in your family or others, it gives you a chance to pass down a new heirloom to generations after yourself. How we think and the way we act is a beautiful heirloom that should be seen and recognized.

Old, lost heirlooms can bring back real memories

It may be something that hangs in your closet. It may be buried in a storage unit, basement, or attic. You haven’t seen it or looked at it in a very long time. Maybe now is the time to do exactly that, and take a few minutes—hey, we’re still dealing with COVID-19—to look and see. Some people find long-lost cousins and family members through photos they have forgotten. Maybe it’s just seeing a pet or an animal you loved as a child.

Whatever the item is, it brings you back home.

Writing is also an heirloom

Poems we write, love notes to others, even action letters we have written. We care a lot about the diaries and writings of the past. This week on Daily Kos, we held a writer’s workshop to help make you a better writer, and it was an incredible success! If you want to watch it, you can see it here:

Wait, how is this progressive action?

One of the most difficult questions we ask is, “Why, exactly, do we wake up every morning and continue to fight for our values at every level? Why, exactly, do we spend our time and effort?” When we are reminded directly of all of the people around us who we love, of the history and tradition that led to this moment, we understand more about the sacrifices made before us—good and bad—and the fact we have so far to go.

Do you have heirlooms that were passed down to you? Or ones you plan to pass down to others?

