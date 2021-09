Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 06:05 Hits: 6

Teaser: Every period has its own particular fashion style and signature accessories. Whether it’s a Roman tunic, Medieval buckled shoes, or a Baroque robe—which historical outfit would you like to slip into sometime?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/what-is-your-favorite-european-fashion-period/a-59283512?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf