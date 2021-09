Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 04:59 Hits: 8

The Catholic Church apologized "unequivocally" on Friday to Canada's indigenous peoples for a century of abuses at church-run residential schools set up by the government to assimilate children into the mainstream.

