The Afghan women rebelling against the Taliban's strict dress code

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 08:41 Hits: 14

Following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, new worries about the freedoms of women and girls have come to the forefront. In the past few weeks, Afghan women both in and out of the country have been participating in a social media campaign to protest against the Taliban’s new dress code for female students. They have been sharing photos of themselves wearing colourful traditional Afghan garments using the hashtags #DoNotTouchMyClothes and #AfghanistanCulture.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20210924-afghan-women-campaign-against-taliban-dress-code-donottouchmyclothes