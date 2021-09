Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 09:06 Hits: 10

Afghan refugees who have fled the Taliban for Pakistan are becoming frustrated by the lack of international support. Trapped in limbo, they wonder if the rest of the world has already forgotten them. FRANCE 24 reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210925-i-am-hiding-here-afghan-refugees-in-pakistan-frustrated-by-lack-of-international-support