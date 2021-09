Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 09:30 Hits: 9

MONTERREY, Mexico (Reuters) - Many Haitians who are heading for the U.S. border as thousands of their compatriots were cleared out of a frontier camp are giving thought to finding work in Mexico if measures to curb entry to the United States stay tough. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/25/haitian-migrants-on-the-move-weigh-jobs-in-mexico-after-clearout