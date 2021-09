Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 09:39 Hits: 8

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - A suicide car bomb killed at least seven people in the Somali capital on Saturday at a street junction near the president's residence, an official said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/09/25/suicide-car-bomb-in-somali-capital-kills-at-least-7--official