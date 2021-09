Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 12:40 Hits: 0

The World Bank’s recent decision to stop publishing its annual Doing Business report is an understandable initial reaction to revelations of data manipulation in favor of certain countries. But the Bank should use this interruption to develop a better report, rather than ending it for good.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-bank-should-rethink-not-abolish-doing-business-report-by-kaushik-basu-2021-09