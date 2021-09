Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 14:11 Hits: 0

Even if the world were to move to carbon-free energy sources tomorrow, the climate crisis still will not have been addressed, because industrial agriculture would continue to drive both planetary warming and biodiversity loss. A food-systems revolution is therefore past due.

