The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

Category: World Hits: 8

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Today’s cautionary tale is Desire.

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

Uhhhh, if 56% have been vaccinated, it means that 44% have not been vaccinated. So ...

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

That #FilmYourHospital tag is creepy as hell. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

They are vaccinating our CORN.  

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

COVID-19 is a HOAX. 

Also ….

PEOPLE ARE DYING FROM COVID.

I wish I could follow the logic here, that the government is killing people with the vaccine, the same vaccine that has a microchip to track people via 5G. If the vaccine is there to kill people, why would the government install tracking chips? 

If the government wanted to track people, why not buy that tracking information from Facebook? 

Please make it make sense!

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

Aside from the weird comparison between a life-saving drug and a pastry, we know what the ingredients of the vaccine are. Sheesh. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

I’d happily inject that middle finger with vaccine. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

Cue ominous music. 

Now back to our regularly scheduled programming:

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

That’s a lot of people that need to go fuck themselves for asking people to take a life-saving vaccine. 

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

Just the flu. 

Now remember, they love to tell us how the flu kills so many people every year, so why should we care about COVID. Yet actions like these prove that they don’t actually believe that. They don’t think “shit, the flu is putting me at risk of death.” They actually equate the flu with the common cold, a mild and temporary inconvenience. 

So why not post crying memes about how miserable they feel about “the flu,” while continuing to post “fuck yous” to everyone promoting vaccination? 

Just the flu. Relax everyo—

Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Damn, now they're vaccinating our PRODUCE?

HOLY SHIT, what? 

Two weeks. Two weeks from “my whole body hurts like crazy” to death.

And why? Because the vaccine is not like a cupcake? Because Howard Stern said something? Because they’re vaccinating corn? Because QAnon “math” pretends that 44% of non-vaxxed in California is a majority? (By the way, that California number is now 58.5% fully vaccinated, and 71.3% with at least one shot, and that number will skyrocket once the kid vaccine is approved). 

Desire didn’t have to die. That’s why we’re begging everyone to vaccinate. But this insidious disinformation campaign will continue to drag out the misery—misery for everyone, but especially for those who stubbornly insist on doing the dying. 

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2054229

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version