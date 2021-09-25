Lauren Boebert really wants to impeach Biden, but she should have hired a proofreader first

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 00:30 Hits: 6

The campaign finances of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado have been the subject of a lot of speculation. The seemingly corrupt and possibly illegal ways she has used her campaign’s finances to pay for personal items—like $20,000 worth of gasoline and rent. She’s not particularly bright, but neither are most of her colleagues. She’s petty, suspected of being tied up deeply in the Jan. 6 attempted coup d’etat, and practices a substance- and fact-free style of political theater that was employed most successfully by Donald Trump in 2015.

On Friday, Rep. Boebert did her best impression of whatever it is the GOP think public servants look like and sent out a press release calling for the impeachment of President Joe Biden. Why? Who cares. What is Rep. Boebert offering to do for her constituents? Nothing. Did Lauren Boebert send out this news release with big capitalized signage that reads “IMEACH BIDEN”? Yes. Yes, she did. And while she has since tried to hide this glaring mistake, the internet is forever.

Let us start with a caveat: We are laughing at Lauren Boebert because she’s a crap person. People with GEDs, a group to which Boebert reportedly belongs, are not stupid.

Boebert’s issues are specific to her profession and political party. Whatever education she has had does not seem to make her any less “smart” than Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his carefully scheduled Yale legacy. It makes her no less intelligent than suspected sex trafficker and William and Mary Law School alum Rep. Matt Gaetz. And while Marjorie Taylor Greene is nine years older than Boebert, there does not seem to be much of a difference between the two when it comes to maturity.

So let’s focus on the gaffe, and avoid punching down on the millions of people with GEDs who aren’t Lauren Boebert.

Without further ado, I bring you epic typo political theater!

Lauren Boebert has sent a release calling to impeach Biden, but she has messed up the logo here pic.twitter.com/IR3m2QxNFT September 24, 2021

Here’s the full piece.

Rep. Boebert confounds constituents by making a sign declaring she’s “each Biden” pic.twitter.com/in6n3BVfg2 September 24, 2021

And the responses are very soothing.

Lauren Boebert: "Hey Marge, mind if I copy your work?" Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Sure just don't make it obvious." Lauren Boebert: *chuckles "KAY!" pic.twitter.com/AW2OhpJYNB September 24, 2021

And then fun with words.

I cannot wait for her to go to rison. September 24, 2021

We cannot let her imeach the President. I meap it. September 24, 2021

And here’s a joke.

Imeach is already registered by Ikea as the name of a footstool. September 24, 2021

Then there is the imagery.

Lauren Boebert says that she’s ...“each Biden” . Also Lauren Boebert : pic.twitter.com/075K0YTssZ September 24, 2021

And some classic gaff reminders.

Lauren Boebert misspelled the word "impeach" today as "imeach." In March she misspelled her own last name. Lol. https://t.co/HZ1pl0L1v6 September 24, 2021

And from the “I didn’t say it, this person did” files:

Boebert is why we have to have directions on shampoo bottles. https://t.co/qdQtCJe8FT September 24, 2021

In Boebert’s filing, she wants to imeach both President Biden and Vice President Harris. If you imeach the president and vice president, the next in line is speaker of the House.

Also, maybe this is what Boebert was going for?

And finally.

What do you expect? It is Lauren Boebert. September 24, 2021

Please feel free to add some ideas in the comments.

