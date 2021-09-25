News Roundup: Biden wins election again; Jan. 6 subpoenas; anti-maskers embarrass themselves … more

Category: World Published on Saturday, 25 September 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

It is Friday. Finally, subpoenas were sent out to some of Trump’s closest dirtbags. The conspiracy theorists take another hit as reality once again gets in the way of their made up election story. Florida Republicans are trying to sink Florida in the name of freedom, and the GOP and its most rabid supporters continue promoting the idea that our country should be turned into a dictatorship of billionaires. You know, to stop the other billionaires.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed today:

House Select Committee on Jan. 6 issues first subpoenas and goes straight to Trump's inner circle

Lawmakers call on DOJ to implement hate crimes law after three men robbed 70 Asian women

Leaked Arizona fraudit report confirms Biden's win, but Republicans aren't giving up on the Big Lie

Republican Florida senator hoping to bring back OG diseases like polio, mumps, measles

'Do your job and deliver for the people of Arizona,' DACA recipient tells Sinema, Kelly

Trump is claiming executive privilege to prevent Biden from releasing documents. Trump will lose

The Daily Show went to an anti-mask rally so you don't have to. Here's what happened

And from the community:

Fourth Grader at Fresno's Polk Elementary Educates School District & Calls for Name Change

My mother in law is about to take horse paste, here's why I can't stop her

David Simon, creator of "The Wire", decides not to film in Texas in light of draconian abortion law

