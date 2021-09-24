Republican Florida senator hoping to bring back OG diseases like polio, mumps, measles

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 15:00 Hits: 5

Sometimes you have to wonder if Florida Republicans don’t long for the good ol’ days of iron lungs and kids with braces. Forget “Make American Great Again,” today it’s “Make America Sick Again.”

Following in the footsteps of heir Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Senator Manny Diaz Jr., who himself had COVID-19 last winter, says he intends to review the state’s vaccination mandates, including those required in schools. Needless to say, he has not gotten a COVID-19 vaccine and he’s working to help the governor get monoclonal antibody treatments to those who test positive for COVID-19.

According to The Washington Post, the Biden administration intends to take charge of the distribution of monoclonal antibody treatment, and restrict its distribution from those states prioritizing it over using vaccines – causing outrage, particularly in Southern states.

Remember, Florida is the state that passed a bill fining businesses and governments that require proof of COVID-19 vaccines from customers or members of the public.

“State laws establish vaccination requirements for school children. These laws often apply not only to children attending public schools but also to those attending private schools and daycare facilities. States may also require immunization of healthcare workers and of patients/residents of healthcare facilities,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

But Diaz is ready to “review” those mandates—including, but not limited to, mumps and measles. He does acknowledge the difference between what he calls “long-tested vaccines” versus the new COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think there’s a distinction when you have something that is proven to work and doesn’t have any side effects,” Diaz said.

This has become the mantra of the Republican Party: COVID-19 vaccines need more testing. So far, 6.06 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed worldwide across 184 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg. If there was an issue, we’d all see it by now.

The Miami Herald reports that in the past seven days, on average, Florida has added 376 COVID-19 deaths and 9,020 cases per day. The state’s seven-day death average has held at 376 deaths per day over the last three days, which is Florida’s highest seven-day death average.

SMH!

Editor’s note: An early version of this story said 60 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed; it has been corrected to read 6.06 billion.

