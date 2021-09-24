Rep. Maxine Waters: Biden Admin Must End Inhumane Deportation Whipping of Haitian Asylum Seekers

Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 12:48 Hits: 5

Longtime diplomat Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, has resigned in protest over the Biden administration’s mass deportation of Haitian asylum seekers and meddling in Haiti’s political affairs. The resignation comes days after U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback were filmed chasing, grabbing and whipping Haitian asylum seekers who had gathered in a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas. “I am outraged,” says Maxine Waters, a Democratic congressmember from California who is a longtime advocate for the rights of people in Haiti. She says refugees must be able to seek asylum in the U.S. without such “inhumane” treatment, and urges the Biden administration to do more to protect vulnerable people. “The United States can do better than this,” Waters says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/9/24/haitian_asylum_seekers_deportation_maxine_waters