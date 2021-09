Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 02:52 Hits: 6

A top manager of Russian natural gas producer Novatek has been arrested in the United States on tax evasion charges related to offshore bank accounts allegedly holding tens of millions of dollars.

