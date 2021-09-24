The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

'All hell is going to break loose': 1/6 committee subpoenas Bannon to testify — along with 3 other witnesses

Category: World Hits: 5

'All hell is going to break loose': 1/6 committee subpoenas Bannon to testify — along with 3 other witnesses

The bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack issued subpoenas to four of Donald Trump's closest deputies Thursday night, ordering them to produce documents and appear for depositions.

The four are Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Kash Patel, and Dan Scavino.

"Stephen Bannon," Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) writes on the committee's official website, "reportedly communicated with former President Trump on December 30th, 2020, urging him to focus his efforts on January 6th. Mr. Bannon also reportedly attended a gathering at the Willard Hotel on January 5th, 2021, as part of an effort to persuade Members of Congress to block the certification of the election the next day. Mr. Bannon is also quoted as stating, on January 5th, that '[a]ll Hell is going to break loose tomorrow.'"

In his letter to Bannon, Chairman Thompson writes, the "inquiry includes examination of how various individuals and entities coordinated their activities leading up to the events of January 6, 2021."

Below is the letter from Chairman Thompson to Bannon, via NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane:

image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/09/bannon-subpoena/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version