Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 08:31 Hits: 7

The speaker of Tunisia's parliament Rached Ghannouchi called Thursday for "peaceful struggle" against a return to "absolute one-man rule", a day after President Kais Saied took steps towards rule by decree.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210924-tunisia-parliament-speaker-urges-peaceful-struggle-against-president-s-power-grab