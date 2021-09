Category: World Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 08:02 Hits: 8

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Friday as losses in materials firms outweighed gains in consumer staples, while the property sector fell amid investor concerns over a missed bond payment by developer China Evergrande Group. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/09/24/china-shares-end-lower-as-materials-weigh-property-sector-down