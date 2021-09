Category: World Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 11:59 Hits: 2

Donald Trump humiliated the European Union by annulling the Iran nuclear deal, and now Joe Biden has done so by announcing the new AUKUS agreement with Australia and the UK. But as much as Europe's leaders may protest, the EU's subordination to the US reflects a conscious choice that they have made.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/european-leaders-to-blame-for-subordination-to-america-by-yanis-varoufakis-2021-09